Pedestrian dead after crash in Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot

A person is dead after a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in a shopping centre parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police said no roads have been closed at this time as they investigate the scene around Garden City Shopping Centre.

Police are at the scene of a serious pedestrian/vehicle collision in the parking lot of Garden City Shopping Centre. We apologize for disruptions in the area. There are no public road closures at this time. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 1, 2019

A tarp covering a body was laying in the middle of the lot near the Assiniboine Credit Union. Witnesses say the pedestrian was a female.

