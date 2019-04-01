Crime
April 1, 2019
Updated: April 1, 2019 6:02 pm

Pedestrian dead after crash in Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot

A person is dead after a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in a shopping centre parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police said no roads have been closed at this time as they investigate the scene around Garden City Shopping Centre.

A tarp covering a body was laying in the middle of the lot near the Assiniboine Credit Union. Witnesses say the pedestrian was a female.

