Pedestrian dead after crash in Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot
A person is dead after a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in a shopping centre parking lot Monday afternoon.
Police said no roads have been closed at this time as they investigate the scene around Garden City Shopping Centre.
A tarp covering a body was laying in the middle of the lot near the Assiniboine Credit Union. Witnesses say the pedestrian was a female.
Watch for more information as it becomes available.
