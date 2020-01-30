Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Gravel truck driver going to court in connection to death of Tamara Orellana Azolas

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:25 pm
Oliver Antonio Munoz Orellana holds a picture of himself with his mother Tamara Orellana Azolas, centre, and his sister.
Oliver Antonio Munoz Orellana holds a picture of himself with his mother Tamara Orellana Azolas, centre, and his sister. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Police have issued an appearance notice in the death of a woman who was killed in a north Winnipeg parking lot in April of last year.

Tamara Orellana Azolas, 57, was walking in the parking lot behind the Assiniboine Credit Union next to Garden City Shopping Centre April 1, 2019 when she was run over by a gravel truck.

The parking lot was part of several renovations happening in the area at the time, including the demolishing of old buildings.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police searching for witnesses after fatal crash in Garden City Shopping Centre parking lot

While the driver of the truck didn’t flee the scene, police asked for witnesses to come forward the following day.

Police said Thursday that while they have not made a criminal arrest, they have issued an appearance notice for the driver, a 43-year-old woman, for driving carelessly causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Police told Global News the woman may be charged before her first court appearance, which will likely happen in the next four weeks.

Tamara Orellana Azolas posing for a family selfie.
Tamara Orellana Azolas posing for a family selfie. submitted / Orellana family

A few days after Azolas’ death, her family spoke to Global News, asking for witnesses to come forward.

“We don’t have any information [about] what happened to my mom,” said Oliver Antonio Munoz Orellana. “That is the question all the family have.”

READ MORE: Family pleads for witnesses after mother’s death in Garden City parking lot

Family members described Azolas as a happy-go-lucky and strong woman who worked hard in Canada to provide for her children in Chile. She moved to Canada 11 years ago to work and help take care of her grand-niece and other family members.

She worked at the Viscount Gort Hotel as a banquet server and took private cleaning jobs, among other part-time work.

Orellana said her sacrifices when he was growing up meant he and his sister could go to university. He now works as a middle school teacher in Santiago and his sister is a neurosurgeon.

Story continues below advertisement
Family pleads for witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash
Family pleads for witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimewoman run overChileanGarden city shopping centre parking lot deathtamara azolas deathTamara Orellana Azolas deathtamara orellana azolas parking lotwoman run over in parking lot
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.