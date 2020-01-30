Gravel truck driver going to court in connection to death of Tamara Orellana Azolas

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued an appearance notice in the death of a woman who was killed in a north Winnipeg parking lot in April of last year.

Tamara Orellana Azolas, 57, was walking in the parking lot behind the Assiniboine Credit Union next to Garden City Shopping Centre April 1, 2019 when she was run over by a gravel truck.

The parking lot was part of several renovations happening in the area at the time, including the demolishing of old buildings.

While the driver of the truck didn’t flee the scene, police asked for witnesses to come forward the following day.

Police said Thursday that while they have not made a criminal arrest, they have issued an appearance notice for the driver, a 43-year-old woman, for driving carelessly causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police told Global News the woman may be charged before her first court appearance, which will likely happen in the next four weeks.

Tamara Orellana Azolas posing for a family selfie. submitted / Orellana family

A few days after Azolas’ death, her family spoke to Global News, asking for witnesses to come forward.

“We don’t have any information [about] what happened to my mom,” said Oliver Antonio Munoz Orellana. “That is the question all the family have.”

Family members described Azolas as a happy-go-lucky and strong woman who worked hard in Canada to provide for her children in Chile. She moved to Canada 11 years ago to work and help take care of her grand-niece and other family members.

She worked at the Viscount Gort Hotel as a banquet server and took private cleaning jobs, among other part-time work.

Orellana said her sacrifices when he was growing up meant he and his sister could go to university. He now works as a middle school teacher in Santiago and his sister is a neurosurgeon.

