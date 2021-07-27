3 teens charged in serious Belleville assault: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three Belleville teens were arrested after a serious assault in the city’s north end, police say.

Police arrived at North Front Street Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a group of males fighting.

Not long afterwards, police say they went to a nearby location to assist paramedics dealing with a 31-year-old man with serious injuries.

The man was sent to Belleville General Hospital but needed to be transported to Kingston due to the extent of his injuries.

Three 17-year-olds have been charged with assault, and Belleville police’s criminal investigations division is investigating the incident.

