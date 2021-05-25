Belleville man victim of reportedly random assault, threats: police

A Belleville resident managed to escape without injury after he was assaulted and threatened with a weapon late Monday night, local police say.
Police were called to an east-end condo complex at 10:15 p.m. to respond to a man who was reportedly attacked by two teens.
The man said the youths started yelling and screaming at him for no apparent reason.
The two youths then punched and kicked the victim several times, however, he was able to escape without injury, police say.
A short time later, Belleville police say a 37-year-old man appeared at the man’s front door with an edged weapon to threaten him.
Police then located the three people involved and arrested them.
A 37-year-old man faces charges of assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting a peace officer.
A 13-year-old boy faces an assault charge, while a 14-year-old boy faces assault and uttering a death threat charges.
