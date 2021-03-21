Menu

Crime

Shelter in place order issued after OPP officer stabbed near Belleville, suspect on the run

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP are looking for 26-year-old Charles Parkinson who allegedly stabbed an OPP officer in Foxboro, Ont., Sunday morning.
OPP are looking for 26-year-old Charles Parkinson who allegedly stabbed an OPP officer in Foxboro, Ont., Sunday morning. OPP

OPP are asking anyone in the Foxboro area near Belleville to shelter in place after an OPP officer was stabbed early Sunday morning.

According to Bill Dickson, media relations manager for OPP East Region, a Quinte West OPP officer attempted a traffic stop on County Road 14, just west of Highway 62 , around 1 a.m. ET.

The vehicle collided with the OPP cruiser, and the man inside the vehicle reportedly stabbed the OPP officer and fled on foot, police say.

The officer was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man responsible is 26-year-old Charles “Chuck” Parkinson.

Read more: New OPP tool ‘Alert Ready’ in use in Kingston to help save lives

Police have issued a shelter in place order for the Foxboro area because Parkinson is considered dangerous. OPP are also asking residents to keep their doors locked.

OPP are asking anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911 right away. If you have any other information call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Parkinson may have ties to the Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County areas, police said.

