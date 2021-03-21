Shelter in place order issued after OPP officer stabbed near Belleville, suspect on the run

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are asking anyone in the Foxboro area near Belleville to shelter in place after an OPP officer was stabbed early Sunday morning.

According to Bill Dickson, media relations manager for OPP East Region, a Quinte West OPP officer attempted a traffic stop on County Road 14, just west of Highway 62 , around 1 a.m. ET.

The vehicle collided with the OPP cruiser, and the man inside the vehicle reportedly stabbed the OPP officer and fled on foot, police say.

Shelter in place in #Foxboro area near #Belleville. Wanted male considered dangerous. OPP officer assaulted overnight. A/OPP Media Relations Manager Bill Dickson. @BLVLPolice #crime pic.twitter.com/MkgyUBbQ8L — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) March 21, 2021

The officer was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the man responsible is 26-year-old Charles “Chuck” Parkinson.

Police have issued a shelter in place order for the Foxboro area because Parkinson is considered dangerous. OPP are also asking residents to keep their doors locked.

OPP are asking anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911 right away. If you have any other information call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Parkinson may have ties to the Belleville, Brighton and Prince Edward County areas, police said.