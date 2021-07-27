Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open from July 27 to Aug. 2 in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open in Simcoe County and Muskoka during the week of July 27 to Aug. 2.

The list of locations offering vaccine doses may change, and those looking to get immunized are asked to visit the health unit’s website for a current list of locations and hours.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to local residents who are aged 12 and older and who need their first or second dose.

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca.

People are asked to dress for the weather because they might need to wait outside before entering the clinic. They’re also reminded to bring a health card, a list of medications they’re taking, and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto Pearson Airport stops separating international passengers based on COVID vaccine status

So far, 68.3 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has been immunized with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 53.5 per cent have been inoculated with a second.

For individuals 12 and above, 61 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 17 per cent only have had one dose.

1:56 Toronto COVID-19 vaccine clinic targeting communities with lower uptake rates Toronto COVID-19 vaccine clinic targeting communities with lower uptake rates