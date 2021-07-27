Toronto Pearson Airport stops separating international passengers based on COVID vaccine status

Send this page to someone via email

International travellers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport will not be split up based on whether they have or haven’t been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement to Global News, the airport said it has ceased the practice as of July 26.

It was determined that sorting arriving passengers into two lines, one for the fully immunized and another for non- or partially vaccinated travellers, resulted in “minimal operation efficiencies,” a spokesperson said.

Entry requirements based on vaccination status will be enforced once a passenger reaches a CBSA officer, the spokesperson said.

The airport had begun dividing passengers on Saturday.

A spokesperson said the airport with continue with testing measures as part of the Canadian government regulations.

“Toronto Pearson is committed to testing measures that will prioritize passenger and employee health while also resulting in efficiencies in the airport journey,” the airport spokesperson wrote.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are fully immunized, having had their second dose at least two weeks prior, are now able to skip the 14 day mandatory quarantine and the three-day hotel stay.

However, arriving passengers are still required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, in addition to a negative PCR test needed before boarding a flight to Canada.

Fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada for non-essential reasons starting on Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travellers from other countries will be allowed to come as of Sept. 7.

