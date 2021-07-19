SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada will allow fully vaccinated American leisure travellers as of Aug. 9

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Federal officials announce changes to the Canada-U.S. border rules for fully vaccinated travellers.

American citizens and permanent residents who want to come to Canada for non-essential reasons and are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to do so starting on Aug. 9.

Federal officials announced the policy change following weeks of pressure by American lawmakers and industry lobby groups, as well as from communities along the Canada-U.S. border who have been hurting economically since fears of the virus prompted policymakers to shut the border in March 2020.

Trending Stories

Read more: Communities say possible Canada-U.S. border reopening ‘overdue,’ but experts cautious

As of Aug. 9, American travellers who are fully vaccinated will be able to come to Canada for discretionary travel without needing to quarantine upon arrival.

They will have to submit their proof of vaccination through the ArriveCan app — the same rule in place for returning Canadian travellers.

Story continues below advertisement

Fully vaccinated travellers from other places in the world will be allowed to enter as of Sept. 7.

More to come.

