Peterborough police seek suspect following residential break-in

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s assistance in connection with a break and enter Wednesday morning.

Between 8 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers received calls about suspicious activity on George Street North between Parkhill Road and Hilliard Street.

It was reported an unknown suspect was at the doors and in the backyards of numerous residences.

“One house was reported (as) broken into, with the suspect taking off with a large quantity of items,” police said.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, standing about five feet 10 inches. He had dark hair.

“It’s possible the suspect used the bike path to leave the area,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 705-876-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or (705) 745-9000 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.