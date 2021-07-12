Peterborough police seek 2 suspects following armed robbery at convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery at a convenience store on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the store in the area of George Street North and Parkhill Road. Officers learned that the clerk had been threatened by a man brandishing a knife while a second man watched the door.

The suspects fled with some cash. The clerk was not injured. The service’s K9 unit was called in to search the area with negative results.

Both suspects are described as men in their mid-20s. Both were wearing black masks.

One has a medium build and was wearing a light blue Puma rain jacket with a white hood, black pants, a teal brimmed ball cap, white shoes with blue edging and sunglasses. It appears he has a dark, circular-shaped tattoo on the top of his left hand.

The other suspect has a thin build and was wearing a black and white hoodie striped horizontally with a white hood, beige pants, black shoes with white edging and a toque.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online through www.stopcrimehere.ca