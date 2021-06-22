Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested following reported armed robbery in Coboconk area: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 10:19 am
OPP made two arrests following a reported armed robbery on June 19, 2021 in the Coboconk area. View image in full screen
OPP made two arrests following a reported armed robbery on June 19, 2021 in the Coboconk area. OPP

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery in the village of Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Coboconk area.

Police say the complainants called 911 to report that their vehicle had been followed by two individuals in another vehicle on Sunday morning. The complainants said that after arriving at their destination, the two individuals who had been tailing them robbed them with a weapon.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP probe reported drive-by shooting in Bobcaygeon

A short time later, officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects.

Trending Stories

Garrett Upton, 27, of Minden Hills, and Taylor Reid, 30, of Scarborough, were each charged with armed robbery. Upton was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 29, OPP stated Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station' OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station
OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station – Jan 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagArmed Robbery tagKawartha Lakes tagCoboconk tagCoboconk armed robbery tagVehicle tailing armed robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers