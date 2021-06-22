2 arrested following reported armed robbery in Coboconk area: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into an armed robbery in the village of Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the Coboconk area.

Police say the complainants called 911 to report that their vehicle had been followed by two individuals in another vehicle on Sunday morning. The complainants said that after arriving at their destination, the two individuals who had been tailing them robbed them with a weapon.

A short time later, officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects.

Garrett Upton, 27, of Minden Hills, and Taylor Reid, 30, of Scarborough, were each charged with armed robbery. Upton was additionally charged with mischief under $5,000.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 29, OPP stated Tuesday.

