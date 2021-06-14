City of Kawartha Lakes OPP probe reported drive-by shooting in Bobcaygeon

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in the village of Bobcaygeon on Saturday night.

Officers around 9:30 p.m. responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Front Street in the village.

Police say a motorcyclist on a sport bike-style motorcycle approached a Ford F-150 pickup truck and fired multiple shots.

“Both vehicles sped away from the area and a second round of gun fire occurred in the vicinity of Anne Street and East Street,” OPP stated.

No injuries have been reported and police said there are no public safety concerns.

An officer from the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or going online at khcrimestoppers.com.