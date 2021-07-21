How many wildfires are currently burning in B.C.? Breaking down some facts

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s a look at how many wildfires are currently burning in B.C. and some facts about the current wildfire season.

There are currently 295 wildfires burning around the province.

Since April 1, the start of the fire season, there have been 1,156 wildfires ignited with 310,509 hectares burned.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said this is about 200,000 more than the 10-year average at this time in the season.

The Kamloops Fire Centre has the biggest number of active fires, at 113 and covering 110,043 hectares.

The Southeast Fire Centre has 64 active fires, covering 14,700 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prince George Fire Centre has 60 active fires, covering 105,661 hectares.

The Cariboo Fire Centre has 46 active fires, covering 50,348 hectares.

The Coastal Fire Centre has 10 active fires, covering 799 hectares.

The Northwest Fire Centre has five active fires, covering 25,955 hectares.

2:38 Wildfire causes and consequences Wildfire causes and consequences

More than 3,000 firefighters and other personnel are currently fighting the fires, totalling 3,180 including out-of-province and aerial support.

Some 135 out-of-province firefighters are helping battle the blazes, along with 178 helicopters and planes supporting ground crews.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 44 evacuation orders in the province and 74 evacuation alerts.

This equates to 3,078 properties on order and 16,225 properties on alert.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said these numbers are changing all the time and the situation is very fluid.