Fire
July 19 2021 8:57pm
00:40

Fast-growing wildfire burning on hillside near Oliver and Osoyoos

Global News viewers captured images of the Inkaneep Fire that began Monday afternoon and is burning on the hillside between Oliver and Osoyoos near a number of homes, cottages and wineries.

