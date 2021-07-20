Global News Hour at 6 BC July 20 2021 9:03pm 01:49 B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency The B.C. government has declared a state of emergency, giving it extraordinary powers to react to a wildfire situation that is expected to get worse over the coming days. Richard Zussman reports. B.C. declares provincial state of emergency due to wildfires REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045700/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045700/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?