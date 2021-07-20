Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 20 2021 9:03pm
01:49

B.C. government declares wildfire state of emergency

The B.C. government has declared a state of emergency, giving it extraordinary powers to react to a wildfire situation that is expected to get worse over the coming days. Richard Zussman reports.

