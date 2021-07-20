Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 11 BC
July 20 2021 2:12am
02:28

Inkaneep Creek fir burning near Osoyoos

An out of control wildfire burns between Oliver and Osoyoos prompting evacuations, Kristen Robinson reports.

Advertisement

Video Home