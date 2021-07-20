BC government July 20 2021 7:04pm 00:34 Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake Global News viewer Toni Klamut filmed this timelapse video of the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake Monday evening. ‘Big financial hit’: Oliver-area wineries face another blow as wildfire rages nearby REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?