Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC government
July 20 2021 7:04pm
00:34

Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake

Global News viewer Toni Klamut filmed this timelapse video of the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire from the South end of Osoyoos Lake Monday evening.

Advertisement

Video Home