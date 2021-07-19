Menu

July 19 2021 7:59pm
00:43

BC Lions forced to cancel practice due to wildfire smoke

BC Lions coach Rick Campbell tells Global News how hot weather and smokey conditions have caused the football team to call off practices or cut them short because of nearby forest fires.

