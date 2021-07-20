Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist injured in crash with vehicle in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 9:20 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A motorcylcist was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting a crash at the intersection of Côte-Ste-Catherine and Lemieux Street came in just after 6:35 p.m.

Read more: 22-year-old dead after being ejected from car in Longueuil crash: police

Officers were dispatched to the scene where they discovered the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, suffering from injuries to his upper body.

Paramedics quickly took charge of the victim.

He was rushed to hospital but police were still awaiting an update on his health status as of 8:30 p.m.

Lévesque, however, qualified the injuries as serious.

Read more: No charges to be laid in collision causing death of Mount Royal cyclist

Witnesses told police the driver of the car, a 41-year old woman, was heading east on Côte-Ste-Catherine when she did a U-turn west.

Lévesque said the motorcycle was also heading west and that is when the impact seems to have occurred.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

A perimeter has been set up and collision experts will assist in the investigation.

