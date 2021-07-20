Motorcyclist injured in crash with vehicle in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorcylcist was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges borough

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said a 911 call reporting a crash at the intersection of Côte-Ste-Catherine and Lemieux Street came in just after 6:35 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the scene where they discovered the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, suffering from injuries to his upper body.

Paramedics quickly took charge of the victim.

He was rushed to hospital but police were still awaiting an update on his health status as of 8:30 p.m.

Lévesque, however, qualified the injuries as serious.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: No charges to be laid in collision causing death of Mount Royal cyclist

Witnesses told police the driver of the car, a 41-year old woman, was heading east on Côte-Ste-Catherine when she did a U-turn west.

Lévesque said the motorcycle was also heading west and that is when the impact seems to have occurred.

The woman was not injured in the crash.

A perimeter has been set up and collision experts will assist in the investigation.

1:47 Upgrading your motorcycle handling skills to stay safe on the roads Upgrading your motorcycle handling skills to stay safe on the roads – Jul 15, 2018