Traffic

22-year-old dead after being ejected from car in Longueuil crash: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 7:26 pm
Police say the car had swerved, rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. View image in full screen
Police say the car had swerved, rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 22-year-old man died Friday night in Longueuil, Que., after being ejected from his vehicle after a crash.

A 911 call was made at around 11 p.m. for a flipped over vehicle on Taschereau Boulevard near Jacques-Cartier Boulevard West.

Police say the car had swerved, rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was brought to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

No other motorists were involved in the incident.

An investigation into the circumstances around the crash are underway.

