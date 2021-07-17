22-year-old dead after being ejected from car in Longueuil crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 22-year-old man died Friday night in Longueuil, Que., after being ejected from his vehicle after a crash.

A 911 call was made at around 11 p.m. for a flipped over vehicle on Taschereau Boulevard near Jacques-Cartier Boulevard West.

READ MORE: Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police

Police say the car had swerved, rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was brought to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

No other motorists were involved in the incident.

An investigation into the circumstances around the crash are underway.

2:04 Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police