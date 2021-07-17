Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 2:42 pm
Authorities say a 911 call was made to emergency services at 4 a.m. for an unconscious body seen in the Maisonneuve swimming pool, pictured above, in the Rouen-Bennett Park in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. View image in full screen
Authorities say a 911 call was made to emergency services at 4 a.m. for an unconscious body seen in the Maisonneuve swimming pool, pictured above, in the Rouen-Bennett Park in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Global News/Olivia O'Malley

A 13-year-old boy has died after his body was found in a Montreal public pool early Saturday morning. Police believe the boy drowned.

Authorities say a 911 call was made to emergency services at 4 a.m. for an unconscious body seen in the Maisonneuve swimming pool in the Rouen-Bennett Park in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Montreal police pulled the teenager’s body out of the water and administered CPR to try and resuscitate the victim. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead shortly after.

READ MORE: Search suspended for 27-year-old man who went missing in St. Lawrence River

Officials say the coroner’s office has taken over the investigation to determine the victim’s cause of death and possible circumstances around the incident.

This is Quebec’s 40th drowning of the year. The province recorded 95 drownings in 2020 and 59 in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Water safety concerns emerge in Quebec over increase in drownings' Water safety concerns emerge in Quebec over increase in drownings
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagQuebec tagMontreal tagSPVM tagSummer tagDrowning tagSwimming tagBody tagPool tagHochelaga-Maisonneuve tagDrownings tagpublic pool tagRouen-Bennett tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers