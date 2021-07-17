Body of 13-year-old found in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve public pool: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 13-year-old boy has died after his body was found in a Montreal public pool early Saturday morning. Police believe the boy drowned.

Authorities say a 911 call was made to emergency services at 4 a.m. for an unconscious body seen in the Maisonneuve swimming pool in the Rouen-Bennett Park in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

Montreal police pulled the teenager’s body out of the water and administered CPR to try and resuscitate the victim. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead shortly after.

READ MORE: Search suspended for 27-year-old man who went missing in St. Lawrence River

Officials say the coroner’s office has taken over the investigation to determine the victim’s cause of death and possible circumstances around the incident.

This is Quebec’s 40th drowning of the year. The province recorded 95 drownings in 2020 and 59 in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement