Search continues for 27-year-old man who went missing in St. Lawrence River

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were called on Sunday to search for a man who went missing in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday evening at the height of Montreal’s Verdun borough.

“Yesterday evening, around 7 p.m., a call was made to 911 for a man who had fallen into the water in the river,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

“The nautical squads of the Montreal Fire Department, the Coast Guard as well as of the SPVM searched, but unfortunately they did not find the 27-year-old man.”

She said the search had been suspended overnight.

According to initial reports, the man was in a boat with two other people when they drifted towards the rapids. That’s when the 27-year-old fell into the water.

The other 29-year-old man who was with him tried to rescue him by jumping into the water, but he had to be rescued by other boaters.

“He was rescued and transported to a hospital. There is no danger to his life,” said Chèvrefils.

The woman who was with them in the boat was also rescued.

