Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death of 4-year-old boy under investigation: Laval police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 5:39 pm
Two cars caught fire in a driveway of a residence in Laval, Monday, September 25, 2017. View image in full screen
Authorities say the boy was in cardiopulmonary arrest when officers arrived on the scene. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Laval police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who was found unconscious inside a residence on Saturday evening in the Pont-Viau sector.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on the body of the young victim to find out the exact cause of death.

A 911 call was made around 6:40 p.m. concerning an unconscious child that led the emergency services to the home on Bazin Avenue.

Authorities say the boy was in cardiopulmonary arrest when officers arrived on the scene.

READ MORE: Quebec government to ease COVID restrictions, cut physical distancing to one metre

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said police officers began emergency maneuvers to resuscitating the victim until paramedics arrived and took over.

Story continues below advertisement

The child was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Trending Stories

Police cannot confirm the circumstances around the incident.

“All hypotheses are being [looked at],” Beshara said.

According to authorities, three people were present at the residence during the incident and they will all be interrogated by police.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring' Montreal-area police crack down on suspected drug trafficking ring
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagQuebec tagMontreal tagInvestigation tagDeath tagLaval tagChild tagBoy tagSPAL tagPont-Viau tagStephanie Beshara tagCardiopulmonary Arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers