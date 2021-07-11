Death of 4-year-old boy under investigation: Laval police

Send this page to someone via email

Laval police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who was found unconscious inside a residence on Saturday evening in the Pont-Viau sector.

Police say an autopsy will be performed on the body of the young victim to find out the exact cause of death.

A 911 call was made around 6:40 p.m. concerning an unconscious child that led the emergency services to the home on Bazin Avenue.

Authorities say the boy was in cardiopulmonary arrest when officers arrived on the scene.

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said police officers began emergency maneuvers to resuscitating the victim until paramedics arrived and took over.

The child was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

Police cannot confirm the circumstances around the incident.

“All hypotheses are being [looked at],” Beshara said.

According to authorities, three people were present at the residence during the incident and they will all be interrogated by police.

–with files from The Canadian Press

