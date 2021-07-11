Quebec government to ease COVID restrictions, cut physical distancing to one metre

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is reducing the required distance between two people from different households to one metre, even indoors.

In a document slated for release by Monday, Quebec’s workplace health and safety commission says the previous two-metre distance will apply only at places characterized by physical activity or singing.

The ceiling on customers at retail businesses will also rise, with sports venues allowed to accommodate 50 spectators indoors and 100 outdoors.

Fans must keep at least one empty seat between each other.

Quebec’s health ministry says the more relaxed health measures are possible due to growing vaccination rates and a “favourable epidemiological situation.”

Wearing a mask in public venues remains mandatory.