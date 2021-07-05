Menu

July 5 2021 9:30pm
00:43

Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in gravel pits north of Winnipeg

A young child has died while swimming in the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg.

