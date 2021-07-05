Menu

Canada

Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in rural Manitoba gravel pits

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted July 5, 2021 8:59 am
RCMP and various emergency services were called to the scene Sunday. View image in full screen
RCMP and various emergency services were called to the scene Sunday. File/Global News

A young child has died while swimming in the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg.

Clandeboye Fire Chief Ed Paskaruk confirmed a four-year-old boy drowned Sunday evening.

The boy drowned at the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews. View image in full screen
The boy drowned at the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews. Google Maps

He said his team, along with the Matlock Fire Department, RCMP, emergency personnel and Stars Air Ambulance were all dispatched to the pits at about 5 p.m. after the boy was reported missing in the water.

The child’s body was recovered at about 7:30 p.m., said Paskaruk.

Click to play video: 'Water warnings' Water warnings
Water warnings – Jun 8, 2021
