Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in rural Manitoba gravel pits

A young child has died while swimming in the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg.

Clandeboye Fire Chief Ed Paskaruk confirmed a four-year-old boy drowned Sunday evening.

The boy drowned at the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews.

He said his team, along with the Matlock Fire Department, RCMP, emergency personnel and Stars Air Ambulance were all dispatched to the pits at about 5 p.m. after the boy was reported missing in the water.

The child’s body was recovered at about 7:30 p.m., said Paskaruk.

