Boy, 4, drowns while swimming in rural Manitoba gravel pits

A young child has died while swimming in the gravel pits on Taylor Road in the RM of St. Andrews north of Winnipeg.
Clandeboye Fire Chief Ed Paskaruk confirmed a four-year-old boy drowned Sunday evening.
He said his team, along with the Matlock Fire Department, RCMP, emergency personnel and Stars Air Ambulance were all dispatched to the pits at about 5 p.m. after the boy was reported missing in the water.
Trending Stories
The child’s body was recovered at about 7:30 p.m., said Paskaruk.
Water warnings
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments