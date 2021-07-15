Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
July 15 2021 1:05am
01:30

Drowning southwest of Edmonton at Wizard Lake

Emergency crews were searching for a body Wednesday night after a man is believed to have drowned at Wizard Lake, located southwest of Edmonton near Calmar. Sarah Komadina reports live from the scene.

