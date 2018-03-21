No charges to be laid in collision causing death of Mount Royal cyclist

No charges will be laid against a driver involved in a collision that left a young cyclist dead on Camillien-Houde Way in Montreal last October.

Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) said Wednesday it does not have enough evidence to establish culpability.

Clément Ouimet, 18, died after his bike collided with a vehicle making an illegal U-turn.

After studying the report by Montreal police, Crown prosecutors confirmed no criminal charges will be laid.

The report makes reference to the fact that the driver, a visiting American, claims to have looked in his mirrors before undertaking the maneuver; speed was not a factor.

It also states that the cyclist did not have enough time or distance to avoid the collision.

Ouimet’s family was notified of the Crown’s verdict before it was announced publicly.

The teen’s death has created a lot of debate about whether drivers and cyclists can co-exist on Camillien-Houde Way.

From June 1 to Oct. 31, a pilot project is expected to be launched to close traffic on the road.