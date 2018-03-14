A timeline of what’s to come for Camillien Houde Way

Valerie Plante’s administration has been accused of flip-flopping on her plans for Camillien Houde Way but on Wednesday, Montreal’s mayor insisted she isn’t backpedaling, just clarifying her plans for traffic on Mount Royal.

“I’m sorry but I always said there will be consultation. I think the difference now is more that we’re saying with who we’re going to be working with,” Plante said. “We wanted to work with the OCPM (Office de consultation publique de Montréal) before making the announcement.”

May 1 – OCPM will begin its mandate for public consultations on the future of Camillien Houde Way.

June 1 to Oct. 31 – Pilot project to close through traffic on Camillien Houde Way

After Oct. 31 – Through-traffic will return on Camillien Houde Way until further notice

Jan. 31 – OCPM expected to table final report on pilot project and future of Camillien Houde Way

Plante reiterated that she had always planned to hold public consultations on the issue, despite the fact that previous reports favoured measures to limit traffic on the mountain.

“Hopefully, people will go with a vision of opening up the mountain just like we think this is the right thing to do,” Plante told Global News. “We need to preserve our mountain, make it more secure and making it accessible for everyone.”