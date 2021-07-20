Menu

Crime

Man wanted for murder after pedestrian ‘deliberately’ hit by truck in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 5:11 pm
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Robert Cada. View image in full screen
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Robert Cada. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man is wanted for second-degree murder after a pedestrian was “deliberately” hit by a pick-up truck in the Port Lands on Monday.

Police said they were called to the area of Cherry and Polson streets at 9:08 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said there was an argument, and a man got into a pick-up truck and “deliberately” hit another person.

Toronto paramedics arrived and tried to assist the victim, but they died at the scene.

A paramedics spokesperson told Global News Monday that the person who died was a man. He has not yet been identified. Police said that a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were also struck by the truck, which fled the scene.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for 32-year-old Toronto resident Robert Cada.

Police say Robert Cada is wanted for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Police say Robert Cada is wanted for second-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police

Police said he is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes.

Meanwhile, police said the truck believed to be involved in the collision has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

