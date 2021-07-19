1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by truck in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

Toronto police say one person is dead and a second is injured after they were hit by a truck in the Port Lands on Monday.
Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Cherry and Polson streets at 9:08 p.m.
Officers said the collision was “believed to be deliberate” amid reports of a dispute just before the incident.
One person died at the scene while the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim who died was a man.
Police said the truck fled the area and was described as having “a matte military green wrap.”
The driver was reported to be a five-foot-ten man in his 20s who was wearing a white shirt and black pants.
