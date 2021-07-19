Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by truck in Toronto’s Port Lands: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 10:01 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a collision in Toronto's Port Lands on Monday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a collision in Toronto's Port Lands on Monday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say one person is dead and a second is injured after they were hit by a truck in the Port Lands on Monday.

Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Cherry and Polson streets at 9:08 p.m.

Officers said the collision was “believed to be deliberate” amid reports of a dispute just before the incident.

Read more: Man critically injured after falling from escalator at downtown Toronto retail complex

One person died at the scene while the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim who died was a man.

Police said the truck fled the area and was described as having “a matte military green wrap.”

The driver was reported to be a five-foot-ten man in his 20s who was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

