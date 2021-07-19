Menu

Canada

Man critically injured after falling from escalator at downtown Toronto retail complex

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 5:14 pm
Emergency crews were called to 10 Dundas East at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to 10 Dundas East at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A man has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after falling from an escalator in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to 10 Dundas East, at the northeast corner of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East, at around 3:50 p.m.

According to an update released by the Toronto Police Service, the man fell from an unknown height and there were initial reports he was without vital signs.

However, representatives from Toronto Paramedics and police confirmed the victim did have vital signs and he was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital with critical injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the fall weren’t clear.

Officials blocked out part of the complex near where the incident happened.

