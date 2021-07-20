SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Bar owners call on Quebec to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, extend last call past midnight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 2:59 pm
Bartender Neil Creighton pulls a pint of beer at Hurley's Pub Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Bartender Neil Creighton pulls a pint of beer at Hurley's Pub Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec bar owners say they don’t understand why the COVID-19 health order preventing them from selling alcohol after midnight is still in effect.

Renaud Poulin, CEO of a bar owners’ association, says his group is writing to the provincial government Tuesday asking when restrictions on bars will be relaxed.

Read more: Quebec bans bars from selling alcohol after midnight to limit coronavirus outbreaks

COVID-19 health orders require bars to close at 2 a.m. but prohibit alcohol sales after midnight. Dancing is also prohibited.

Poulin, with the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec, says the rules are encouraging some patrons to order large quantities of alcohol shortly before last call, which he says can cause problems.

Mathieu Drapeau, owner of Club Unity in Montreal’s Village, says he worries customers are attending large house parties after bars close, adding that it would be safer for young people to drink in a supervised establishment.

Quebec is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
