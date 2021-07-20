Bar owners call on Quebec to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, extend last call past midnight

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec bar owners say they don’t understand why the COVID-19 health order preventing them from selling alcohol after midnight is still in effect.

Renaud Poulin, CEO of a bar owners’ association, says his group is writing to the provincial government Tuesday asking when restrictions on bars will be relaxed.

COVID-19 health orders require bars to close at 2 a.m. but prohibit alcohol sales after midnight. Dancing is also prohibited.

Poulin, with the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec, says the rules are encouraging some patrons to order large quantities of alcohol shortly before last call, which he says can cause problems.

Mathieu Drapeau, owner of Club Unity in Montreal’s Village, says he worries customers are attending large house parties after bars close, adding that it would be safer for young people to drink in a supervised establishment.

Quebec is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and no deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.