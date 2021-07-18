These are the Canucks that Vancouver could lose in the NHL Expansion Draft

Send this page to someone via email

We now know which Vancouver Canucks will be up for grabs when the Seattle Kraken build out their new club in the 2021 NHL expansion draft.

Under the expansion draft rules, the Canucks were allowed to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie. First and second-year players and unsigned draft choices were automatically protected.

The list of protected players won’t surprise most fans, with the team’s top talent locked up and away from the potential division rival.

Captain Bo Horvat, along with Elias Petterson, Brock Boeser, JT Miller, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Motte, Nate Schmidt, Tyler Myers, Oli Juolevi and goalie Thatcher Demko were all put on the protected list.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Seattle NHL team name unveiled Seattle NHL team name unveiled – Jul 23, 2020

Some Canucks veterans, however, could be on the chopping block, including Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Loui Erikson and Alex Edler — who confirmed this week he was pursuing free agency.

Goalie Braden Holtby is also unprotected, as are prospects Kole Lind and Lukas Jasek.

The expansion draft will take place Wednesday, July 21, starting at 5 p.m. E.T.

The Canucks and the Kraken will face off for the first time in an exhibition game in Spokane on Sept. 26.

Full list of Canucks unprotected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft:

Story continues below advertisement

Sven Baertschi (F)

Justin Bailey (F)

Jay Beagle (F)

Travis Boyd (F)

Loui Eriksson (F)

Jonah Gadjovich (F)

Tyler Graovac (F)

Jayce Hawryluk (F)

Matthew Highmore (F)

Lukas Jasek (F)

Kole Lind (F)

Zack MacEwen (F)

Petrus Palmu (F)

Antoine Roussel (F)

Brandon Sutter (F)

Jimmy Vesey (F)

Jake Virtanen (F)

Madison Bowey (D)

Guillaume Brisebois (D)

Jalen Chatfield (D)

Alexander Edler (D)

Travis Hamonic (D)

Brogan Rafferty (D)

Ashton Sautner (D)

Josh Teves (D)

Braden Holtby (G)