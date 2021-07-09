Menu

Sports

Date and location revealed for Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken’s first matchup

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Seattle NHL team name unveiled' Seattle NHL team name unveiled
The Seattle Kraken will drop the puck at the start of the 2021/2022 NHL season. How will the arrival of a geographically-close rival impact the Vancouver Canucks? Ted Chernecki reports – Jul 23, 2020

We now know when the Vancouver Canucks and their likely future division rival the Seattle Kraken will have their first face-to-face matchup.

The teams are scheduled to first meet in a pre-season game at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, home of the WHL Spokane Chiefs, on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Read more: The Seattle NHL team name will be the Seattle Kraken

The expansion Kraken are playing a series of home games hosted by different WHL clubs in Washington state.

Canucks fans who want to watch the game at the 12,000-14,000 seat arena may be out of luck, as the Canada-U.S. border remains closed to recreational travel, with no timeline for reopening.

Click to play video: 'Daniel & Henrik Sedin return as special advisors to Canucks GM' Daniel & Henrik Sedin return as special advisors to Canucks GM
Daniel & Henrik Sedin return as special advisors to Canucks GM – Jun 23, 2021

But the two clubs will face off again on Canucks home ice at Rogers Arena on Oct. 5.

Who will take the ice for the Kraken remains unknown. The team’s roster won’t be determined until the July 21 expansion draft.

Read more: Moving into management next step in Sedin twins’ hockey development

When the NHL’s 2021-2022 regular season starts, the Kraken will play at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, which is expected to open in mid-October.

The full-season schedule has yet to be announced.

