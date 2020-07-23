The Seattle NHL team name will be the Seattle Kraken

Send this page to someone via email

The Seattle NHL team will be called the Seattle Kraken.

For months, fans have been debating what the name will be, with the Seattle Sockeyes often trending as the top pick.

The Seattle Kraken was also a fan favourite and ultimately became the top choice.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement was made in front of nearly 300 construction workers Thursday morning who are building the new arena for the team.

“It’s only right and proper to announce the Kraken name, mark and colors here with the men and women working so hard and meeting every challenge to build our new home,” Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release.

“We were intentional every step of the way making this decision. We listened to our fans, thousands of them face-to-face and tens of thousands more on social media. We were determined to align with who we are as an organization and as a city and region.

“We think we got it right, the perfect fit.” Tweet This

group chat blowin up rn pic.twitter.com/go0xCOveLk — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The team’s Twitter account tweeted a video on Wednesday implying the new name will have a marine theme, sparking lots of interest among fans.

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

1:51 NHL will open Seattle franchise in 2021 NHL will open Seattle franchise in 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL’s 32nd team was unanimously approved in a vote in 2018 and will begin to play in 2021-22.

The ownership group is led by billionaire David Bonderman and a number of minority partners, including Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Seattle will play in the Pacific Division, meaning the Arizona Coyotes will move to the Central Division.

The new team gives the NHL an even 16 franchises in the Eastern and Western conferences and will provide the Vancouver Canucks with a natural geographic rival.

1:49 Seattle gets NHL franchise, Vancouver gets instant rivalry Seattle gets NHL franchise, Vancouver gets instant rivalry

-with files from The Canadian Press