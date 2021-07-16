SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Region surpasses another COVID-19 vaccination marker

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, detected in 100 countries: Fauci' Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, detected in 100 countries: Fauci
WATCH: Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant worldwide, detected in 100 countries, says Dr. Fauci

More than 80 per cent of Waterloo Region residents eligible have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The region says the mark was surpassed on Thursday with 80.13 per cent of all residents over the age of 12 having had a dose of vaccine.

Read more: Ontario gyms, restaurant dining rooms see customers return as province enters Step 3

“We appreciate everyone who has made the important decision to be vaccinated because they are protecting themselves, their families and the entire community,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“It is important that we achieve the highest vaccination coverage possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.”

“I urge anyone who still needs a first dose of the vaccine to make it their summer priority to get immunized right away,” Wang said.

As of Friday, 48.38 per cent of the region’s population has received both necessary doses and is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The region’s vaccine immunization task force reported there have now been 690,936 vaccinations in the region, 10,959 more than were announced on Thursday.

In addition, another 6,611 residents have been fully immunized, raising the total in the area to 284.239.

Click to play video: 'How will global outbreaks of coronavirus impact travel?' How will global outbreaks of coronavirus impact travel?
How will global outbreaks of coronavirus impact travel?

Waterloo Public Health reported just 20 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 18,124.

Trending Stories

It is the second-lowest total in months and the seventh straight day that fewer than 30 cases have been reported in Waterloo Region.

The seven-day rolling average number of new cases falls to 24.9, a number which stood at 40.4 just a week earlier.

Another 45 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the number of resolved cases in the area to 17,620.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll in the area at 280, including 15 this month.

There are currently 216 active COVID-19 cases, close to 100 fewer than Waterloo Public Health reported a week earlier.

There are 26 patients in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 14 who are in need of intensive care.

The area is down to 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks after two were declared over at a trades location and the Zora Sprski Retirement Home in Kitchener.

Read more: Ontario reports 159 new COVID-19 cases as more than 60% of adults fully vaccinated

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the eighth straight day of a case count below 200. The provincial case total now stands at 547,864.

There is also now more than 60 per cent of adults who are fully vaccinated with two vaccine doses as the province has officially entered Step 3 of the reopening plan.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,285 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

