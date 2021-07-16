Waterloo Region surpasses another COVID-19 vaccination marker

Send this page to someone via email

More than 80 per cent of Waterloo Region residents eligible have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The region says the mark was surpassed on Thursday with 80.13 per cent of all residents over the age of 12 having had a dose of vaccine.

“We appreciate everyone who has made the important decision to be vaccinated because they are protecting themselves, their families and the entire community,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“It is important that we achieve the highest vaccination coverage possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.”

“I urge anyone who still needs a first dose of the vaccine to make it their summer priority to get immunized right away,” Wang said.

As of Friday, 48.38 per cent of the region’s population has received both necessary doses and is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The region’s vaccine immunization task force reported there have now been 690,936 vaccinations in the region, 10,959 more than were announced on Thursday.

In addition, another 6,611 residents have been fully immunized, raising the total in the area to 284.239.

Waterloo Public Health reported just 20 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 18,124.

It is the second-lowest total in months and the seventh straight day that fewer than 30 cases have been reported in Waterloo Region.

The seven-day rolling average number of new cases falls to 24.9, a number which stood at 40.4 just a week earlier.

Another 45 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the number of resolved cases in the area to 17,620.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll in the area at 280, including 15 this month.

There are currently 216 active COVID-19 cases, close to 100 fewer than Waterloo Public Health reported a week earlier.

There are 26 patients in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 14 who are in need of intensive care.

The area is down to 13 active COVID-19 outbreaks after two were declared over at a trades location and the Zora Sprski Retirement Home in Kitchener.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the eighth straight day of a case count below 200. The provincial case total now stands at 547,864.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,285 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues