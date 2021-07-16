Ontario reports 159 new COVID-19 cases as more than 60 per cent of adults fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the eighth straight day cases are below 200. The provincial case total now stands at 547,864.

There is also now more than 60 per cent of adults who are fully vaccinated with two vaccine shots as the province has officially entered Step 3 of the reopening plan.

According to Friday’s report, 34 cases were recorded in Grey Bruce, 25 in Waterloo Region, 23 in Toronto and 12 in Peel Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,285 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, more than 17.8 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 168,616 vaccines (20,426 for a first shot and 148,190 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 7.6 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 60.5 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 79.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 537,176 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 189 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 1.403 — down from the previous day when it was at 1,443, and is down from July 9 when it was at 1,757. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 152, which is down from yesterday’s at 155, and is down from last week at 203. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 400.

The government said 28,126 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 8,704 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,310,438 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Friday hit 0.6 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 0.7 per cent.

Ontario reported 159 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by six from the previous day) with 158 patients in intensive care units (down by 10) and 112 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two). Hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,781 variant cases, which is up by 19 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,465 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,950 variant cases, which is up by one since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 3,150 variant cases, which is up by 14 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

273,034 people are male — an increase of 84 cases.

271,110 people are female — an increase of 67 cases.

88,396 people are 19 and under — an increase of 49 cases.

205,190 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 61 cases.

156,251 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 36 cases.

72,769 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of nine cases.

25,164 people are 80 and over — an increase of five case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 84

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 597 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,968 (+4)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,631 (+5)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,788 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 4 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 11 active cases among long-term care residents 7 active cases among staff — both unchanged in the last day.

