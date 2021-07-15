Menu

Crime

2 charged in connection with two-year-old’s death: Regina police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 3:48 pm
2 charged in connection with two-year-old’s death: Regina police - image
File / Global News

Regina police announced on Thursday that two adults are facing charges in the death of a two-year-old girl that has now been deemed a homicide.

According to a previous press release, the girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on June 9 after she reportedly fell down the stairs at a home on the 2300 block of Retallack Street. The girl was flown to Saskatoon and died four days later.

The death investigation involved the Regina Children’s Justice Centre which is made up of police, social workers, medical and justice personnel, as well as the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

A woman and man were arrested by police on Wednesday as a result of the criminal investigation.

Brittney Catherine Emma Burghardt, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and Justin Noah Paul Anderson, 24, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Both Burghardt and Anderson are also charged with forcible confinement.

The police statement did not mention if the accused were related to the toddler.

The girl’s death marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2021.

Burghardt and Anderson made their first court appearances on Thursday morning.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
