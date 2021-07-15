Menu

Canada

Montreal’s Just For Laughs festival receives almost $4 million in government money

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 15, 2021 12:44 pm
A general view of the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal on July 24, 2012. View image in full screen
A general view of the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal on July 24, 2012. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont

Montreal’s iconic Just for Laughs festival is making its post-pandemic return with financial support from both the Quebec and federal governments.

The bilingual comedy fest will see an injection of a combined $3.8 million.

Read more: Just For Laughs plans mix of virtual, in-person shows for summer festival

The government of Quebec is allocating a total of $1.8 million in financial assistance to the JFL festival, which kicks off Thursday and will run through July 31.

The Canadian government, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will provide another $1.7 million over two years for both the 2021 and 2022 editions.

According to a statement, the funds will support the artistic programming in both official languages.

“To the delight of everyone taking part, the 39th Just For Laughs will be held in person this summer. This comedy festival holds a special place in the heart of our community. The event is a must-see, and we’re proud to contribute to such a rich lineup.” Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault said.

The financial aid comes after a challenging 16 months for the arts and culture space, which has been struggling due to COVID-19 restrictions since March 2020.

Read more: Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon faces civil suit over alleged sexual assault

Just For Laughs organizers say this year’s festivities will be a mix of virtual and in-person events.

Shows will include scaled-back live shows in Montreal, as well as satellite performances in New York City and Los Angeles.

As in previous years, the event will feature bilingual, cosmopolitan and extensive programming both indoors and outdoors.

Activities will take place at Place des Festivals and at several venues in the Quartier des spectacles.

Click to play video: 'Just For Laughs' Just For Laughs
Just For Laughs – Jul 8, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
