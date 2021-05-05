Just For Laughs plans mix of virtual, in-person shows for summer festival

Send this page to someone via email

Just For Laughs organizers say there will be a mix of virtual and in-person events at this summer’s comedy festival.

The Montreal event is set to run from July 26 to 31.

A spokeswoman says plans include scaled-back live shows in Montreal, as well as satellite performances in New York City and Los Angeles.

Charlene Coy says organizers anticipate they’ll be able to host more than 15 indoor and outdoor performances in Montreal with audiences capped at roughly 250 people.

The standup shows will be streamed online for free, but hardcore comedy fans can pay to access premium content including the career-making “New Faces” showcase for up-and-coming comedians.

Coy says all programming will abide by Quebec’s COVID-19 measures, and more details will be revealed by the end of June.

