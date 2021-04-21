Menu

Health

Montreal’s Jazz and Francos festivals will go ahead this fall despite pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 10:26 am
A crowd at the Montreal Jazz Festival listening to a concert, Montreal, Que.. June 28, 2012. View image in full screen
A crowd at the Montreal Jazz Festival listening to a concert, Montreal, Que.. June 28, 2012. Denis Beaumont/The Canadian Press

Two major cultural events in Montreal are planning to go ahead this fall despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32nd edition of the Francos de Montréal will be held Sept. 9-12 at the Place des Festivals.

The 41st Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will follow suit. The festival is set for Sept. 15-19, also at the Place des Festivals.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not business as usual’: Montreal jazz fest takes performances online due to coronavirus

The two organizations said Wednesday that they will closely monitor the evolution of the pandemic.

They say the festivals will be held in line with public health measures to protect festival-goers, artists and employees.

However, most of the indoor shows put on by the two festivals are postponed until next year. People who already bought tickets are advised to keep them as they will be valid for the 2022 editions.

With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2021 The Canadian Press
