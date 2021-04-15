Menu

Canada

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon faces civil suit over alleged sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2021 12:48 pm
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon is facing a $1.6-million civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1994.

The suit was filed by actress Patricia Tulasne, who is seeking $600,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages stemming from the alleged assault.

In the court filing, Tulasne describes being “brutally raped” following a 1994 dinner and says she feared being physically injured as well as the impact on her career.

READ MORE: Gilbert Rozon found not guilty on charges of rape, indecent assault

Tulasne was a spokeswoman for Les Courageuses, a collective of women who attempted to bring a class-action lawsuit against Rozon.

The Montreal lawyers representing Tulasne say in a statement the civil suit was filed after the courts rejected Les Courageuses’ attempt to launch the class-action lawsuit against Rozon.

Rozon, who in December was acquitted of sex charges involving another woman, said today that any comment on the lawsuit would come from his lawyer.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultRapeJust for LaughsGilbert RozonGilbert Rozon TrialLes CourageusesPatricia TulasneGilbert Rozon court

