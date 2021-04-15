Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon faces civil suit over alleged sexual assault

Quebec entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon is facing a $1.6-million civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1994.
The suit was filed by actress Patricia Tulasne, who is seeking $600,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages stemming from the alleged assault.
In the court filing, Tulasne describes being “brutally raped” following a 1994 dinner and says she feared being physically injured as well as the impact on her career.
READ MORE: Gilbert Rozon found not guilty on charges of rape, indecent assault
Tulasne was a spokeswoman for Les Courageuses, a collective of women who attempted to bring a class-action lawsuit against Rozon.
The Montreal lawyers representing Tulasne say in a statement the civil suit was filed after the courts rejected Les Courageuses’ attempt to launch the class-action lawsuit against Rozon.
Rozon, who in December was acquitted of sex charges involving another woman, said today that any comment on the lawsuit would come from his lawyer.
Comments