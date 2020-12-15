Menu

Canada

‘Just for Laughs’ founder Gilbert Rozon found not guilty on charges of rape, indecent assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2020 4:01 pm
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon walks the hall of the courthouse as he arrives for the beginning of his sexual assault trial in Montreal on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Former entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon, founder of the Just for Laughs festival, has been found not guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault.

The accusations against Rozon stemmed from a night in 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que., when he was 25 years old. The wording of the charges was based on what was in the Criminal Code at the time.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, testified that Rozon aggressively tried to have sex with her after a night out and that she woke up to find him on top of her and that he raped her.

Trending Stories

Rozon, 66, denied any assault took place and testified that it was the woman who got into bed with him, and he woke up to her straddling him.

Story continues below advertisement
