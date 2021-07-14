Air quality statement issued for Calgary as wildfire smoke moves in

Send this page to someone via email

A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Wednesday after 7:30 p.m.

Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks, Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services issued the statement because “wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.”

As of Wednesday at 7 p.m., Calgary’s air quality was a seven on a scale of 10, meaning conditions are high risk.

Officials expect poor air quality to persist through Thursday.

The weather agency said to take extra precautions to minimize your smoke exposure.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses, which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” it said.

Special air quality warnings also included Canmore, Kananaskis and Banff and Jasper national parks.

A heat warning is also in effect for Calgary.

“Daytime high temperatures ranging from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius are expected through next week for much of central and southern Alberta,” Environment Canada said Wednesday.

“Areas around and including Edmonton to Cold Lake may see slightly cooler temperatures, in the 25 to 28 degrees Celsius range, starting on Friday.”