Weather

Air quality statement issued for Calgary as wildfire smoke moves in

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Hot weather hits Calgary again' Hot weather hits Calgary again
WATCH: Another stretch of well-above-seasonal temperatures are forecast for Calgary in the next week. Lauren Pullen has more on how Calgarians are coping and the message from emergency officials.

A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Wednesday after 7:30 p.m.

Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks, Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services issued the statement because “wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.”

As of Wednesday at 7 p.m., Calgary’s air quality was a seven on a scale of 10, meaning conditions are high risk.

Read more: Western Canada heat wave accelerates rate of glacier melt, experts say

Officials expect poor air quality to persist through Thursday.

The weather agency said to take extra precautions to minimize your smoke exposure.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses, which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” it said.

Special air quality warnings also included Canmore, Kananaskis and Banff and Jasper national parks.

Read more: Heat warning issued for Calgary as temps expected to reach 33 C

A heat warning is also in effect for Calgary.

“Daytime high temperatures ranging from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius are expected through next week for much of central and southern Alberta,” Environment Canada said Wednesday.

“Areas around and including Edmonton to Cold Lake may see slightly cooler temperatures, in the 25 to 28 degrees Celsius range, starting on Friday.”

