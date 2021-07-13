Heat warning issued for Calgary as temps expected to reach 33 C

High daily and overnight temperatures forecast for Calgary are prompting a heat warning for the city.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, daytime highs are expected to range from 29 C to 33 C for much of this week, and overnight lows are only expected to fall between 14 C and 17 C.

“Temperatures are currently forecast to be slightly cooler on Saturday for most areas before rising to near or above 30 degrees Celsius again on Sunday,” the weather agency said.

Residents and visitors of Calgary are being advised to reschedule outdoor activities for cooler times of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and check for children and pets when getting out of vehicles.

People are also being advised to monitor for symptoms of heatstroke and heat exhaustion, such as high body temperatures, lack of sweating, confusion, fainting and loss of consciousness.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat, including infants, children, seniors and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated,” officials said.

The heat warning comes just a couple of weeks after a weeklong heat wave settled over much of B.C. and Alberta, bringing record temperatures to the region.