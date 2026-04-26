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5 comments

  1. Gord Hasay
    April 26, 2026 at 11:47 am

    “It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president,”
    That’s twice an American citizen tried to eliminate Trump which shows how much the people hate him. Maybe ‘Third time lucky’?

  2. Anonymous
    April 26, 2026 at 11:40 am

    Staged. I call B**lSH*T on this whole thing. No way they would have moved Vance before Trump was moved out.

  3. A commenter
    April 26, 2026 at 11:25 am

    Why is the left so violent?

  4. Arnold Chow
    April 26, 2026 at 11:15 am

    Funny how the media points out he joined a Christian group to make him sound like a radical right wing person but didn’t mention he donated to the Democrat Party which is a radical left wing group.

  5. J
    April 26, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Gee, ya dont say? Can’t imagine how many guns are pointed that way across this world. Its one of the most hated, if not THE most hated regime in US history! THIS IS TRUTH GLOBNAL YA FASCIST SWINE!!

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Trump administration believed to be targets of suspected shooter, acting AG says

By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
Posted April 26, 2026 9:22 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump unharmed, responds after shooter prompts evacuation at White House Correspondents’ Dinner'
Trump unharmed, responds after shooter prompts evacuation at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
RELATED: Trump unharmed, responds after shooter prompts evacuation at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
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The accused gunman who tried to storm the ballroom at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives traveled across the country before the event and is believed to have been targeting members of the Trump administration, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Sunday.

Blanche also said officials believe the suspect traveled by train from California to Chicago and then on to Washington, where in recent days he checked in as a guest to the hotel where one of Washington’s glitziest events was being held Saturday night.

Investigators have not publicly named the suspect, but two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter have identified him to The Associated Press as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California.

Law enforcement officials who have examined the gunman’s electronic devices and his writings preliminarily believe he intended to target administration members in attendance at the dinner. He attempted to charge into the cavernous ballroom at the Washington Hilton but was tackled to the ground in a chaotic scene that resulted in shots being fired, President Donald Trump being hurried off the stage and guests ducking for cover beneath their tables.

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“It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president,” Blanche told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

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The suspect is believed to have purchased the firearms he carried within the last couple of years, Blanche said. He is not being cooperative and is expected to face multiple charges on Monday.

Video posted by Trump showed the suspect running past security barricades as Secret Service agents ran toward him. One officer was shot in a bullet-resistant vest but was recovering, officials said. The gunman was taken into custody and was not injured, but was being evaluated at a hospital, police said.

“He failed,” Blanche said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Law enforcement did their jobs.”

Social media posts that appear to match the suspect show he is a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer.

A May 2025 profile photo of Allen appears to match the appearance of the man in a photo of the alleged attacker being taken into custody that was posted Saturday night by Trump. The photo, posted to the social networking site LinkedIn, shows him in a cap and gown after graduating with a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Allen earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. He listed his involvement there in a Christian student fellowship and a campus group that battled with Nerf guns.

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The shooting at the security barricades happened minutes after the event got underway.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the room as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. Gasps echoed through the ballroom as guests realized something was happening. Hundreds of journalists immediately got on phones to call in information.

“Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled. Others yelled to duck. From one corner, a “God Bless America” chant began as the president was escorted offstage. Outside the hotel, members of the National Guard and other authorities flooded the area as helicopters circled overhead.

After an initial attempt to resume the event, it was scrapped for the night and will be rescheduled.

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