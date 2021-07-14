Full report of remains found at former Kamloops B.C. residential school to be released

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

The findings of a report will be released Thursday morning about the remains found on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation will be holding an event starting at 9 a.m. PT. It will be streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Speaking at the event will be Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc legal council, ground-penetrating radar specialists and other experts, Kamloops Indian Residential School survivors and an intergenerational survivor.

In late May it was revealed that more than 200 children in unmarked graves had been discovered at the former residential school site.

Casimir said the presence of the remains was “a knowing” in the Tk’emlups community, but was confirmed with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist.

Story continues below advertisement

5:42 Residential school survivor speaks out in the wake of the discovery of unmarked graves Residential school survivor speaks out in the wake of the discovery of unmarked graves

The children, some as young as three, were students at the school, which was once the largest in Canada’s residential school system.

In existence from 1890 to 1978, and with a wide regional grasp, one report says enrolment peaked in the early 1950s at 500 students.

The federal government took over the administration of the school from 1969 to 1978, using the building as a residence for students attending other Kamloops schools.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said large numbers of Indigenous children either ran away from residential schools or died at the schools, their whereabouts unknown.

In June, the discovery of hundreds of remains were found in Brandon, Man., Saskatchewan’s Cowessess First Nation and Cranbrook, B.C. at former residential school sites.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, the number of remains reported to be found across the country totals well over 1,000.

Then earlier this week, it was announced more than 160 undocumented and unmarked graves were found on the site of a former school on a B.C. island.

The Penelakut Tribe first issued a letter on Thursday saying the graves were found on the grounds of the former Kuper Island Indian Industrial School, which was located on what is now known as Penelakut Island between Vancouver Island and mainland B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated following the announcement Thursday morning.