Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 5 2021 7:51pm
02:06

More remains possibly found at another residential school site

Neil Sasakamoose, executive director of the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs Inc., said they have found “five locations” at a former residential school that contain remains.

Advertisement

Video Home