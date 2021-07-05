Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 5 2021 10:24am
04:25

The legal path to justice for Canada’s residential school survivors

Indigenous rights lawyer Katherine Hensel discusses how justice can be sought against those who committed crimes in residential schools.

